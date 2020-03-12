Auburn may bond $1.2 million for $6 million State Street bridge reconstruction

AUBURN — Auburn may bond around $1.2 million for the reconstruction project for the State Street bridge set to cost around a little over $6 million.

The first reading of the bond ordinance was given at an Auburn City Council meeting Thursday. The vote to approve the bonding is set for next week's meeting.

The project was given $4.75 million in grant funding assistance through the competitive Bridge NY program, a memo on the bond ordinance said. The city originally estimated a $5 million cost when it applied to the program in 2016, with a local match of $250,000 from the city's general fund. Now that the preliminary design, construction bidding and other phases of the project are finished, it is currently estimated to have a total cost of over $6 million.

City Manager Jeff Dygert said construction for the bridge is anticipated for "late spring, probably May or so," with some minor work done in that area in preparation before then. He said he believes the council will be able to vote on a resolution to reward the construction contract at next week's meeting.