Auburn may buy vacant Canoga Street site

Auburn City Council will vote this week on purchasing an empty land parcel that was the subject of a lawsuit against the city last year.

A resolution on Thursday's council agenda authorizes the city to buy a 4.5-acre site at 20 Canoga St. That site is adjacent to a 14-acre parcel of empty land that the city already owns. The expansion of city-owned vacant property could allow for future new home construction in that area should the city find an interested developer.

"Over the last several years, the city of Auburn has been experiencing renewed economic growth. However, as a built-out city, very few parcels of developable land remain," Nate Garland, assistant corporation counsel, wrote in a memo to the council. "Combining two parcels would create a parcel more advantageous for future development. Furthermore, combining the two parcels would allow for the potential of greater setbacks and buffers."

The current owner of 20 Canoga St. is Bouley Enterprises Inc., which has been looking to sell the site for several years since it acquired the property for $6,000 in 2006.