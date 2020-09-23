Auburn may up income minimum for partial property tax exemption

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Auburn City Council is considering raising the minimum income allowed for seniors and people with disabilities to qualify for a partial property tax exemption.

The first reading for a local law to repeal and replace parts of a city code will be in front of the council Thursday night.

Parts of the city code allow the city to give exemptions to low income seniors and those with disabilities through a sliding income scale, according to a document on the reading available through the city's website. The scale has not been updated "since around 2006/2007," the document says, and the possible local law proposes to update articles of the city code "to achieve such uniformity."

Under the proposal, the minimum combined income for a property owner to receive an exemption would increase from $18,800 to $29,000. People who earn at or below the minimum can get a 50% exemption, with the exemption percentages decreasing gradually as income levels increase. The smallest exemption on the proposed new sliding scale would be 5% for income levels between $36,500 and $37,400.

A public hearing on the possible law is tentatively set for Oct. 8.

