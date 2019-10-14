The two major party candidates for Auburn mayor will participate in Facebook Live interviews with The Citizen this week.
Cayuga County Legislator Tim Lattimore, a Republican who served as Auburn mayor from 2004 through 2007, will answer questions at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.
Auburn Mayor Michael Quill, a Democrat seeking his fourth term leading the city, will take questions at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16.
The interviews will be streamed live on The Citizen's Facebook page, facebook.com/auburncitizen. Robert Harding, The Citizen's political reporter, will interview the candidates.
Questions may be submitted in advance or during the Facebook Live interviews. To submit a question before the interviews, email robert.harding@lee.net.