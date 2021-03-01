Auburn mayor scheduled to appear on CCC TV show

Auburn Mayor Michael D. Quill will give a city update in the next episode of "Inside Government with Guy Cosentino."

Quill’s two previous appearances were canceled because of snow storms. The show airs at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, on Spectrum channel 12 and at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 4, on the same channel. It will replay on Spectrum channels 12 and 98 and Verizon FiOS Verizon channel 31 on Saturday, March 6, and Sunday, March 7, at 5 p.m. from the Auburn Regional Media Access feed.

At 7 p.m. Thursday, March 4, the guest will be Auburn Police Chief Shawn Butler, who is retiring this year. He will discuss the new policing plan resulting from a directive from Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the department’s efforts to secure state accreditation. The show airs first on Spectrum 12 on Thursday and at 7:30 p.m. March 9. It also will replay on Spectrum channels 12 and 98 and Verizon FiOS channel 31 on March 6 and March 7 at 5:30 p.m. from ARMA.

The shows rebroadcast starting at 10 a.m. each Saturday on the CCC’s radio station, WDWN–89.1 FM.