Auburn mayor scheduled to appear on CCC TV show

Auburn Mayor Michael D. Quill will give a city update in the next episode of "Inside Government with Guy Cosentino."
Quill’s two previous appearances were canceled because of snow storms. The show airs at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, on Spectrum channel 12 and at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 4, on the same channel. It will replay on Spectrum channels 12 and 98 and Verizon FiOS Verizon channel 31 on Saturday, March 6, and Sunday, March 7, at 5 p.m. from the Auburn Regional Media Access feed.
At 7 p.m. Thursday, March 4, the guest will be Auburn Police Chief Shawn Butler, who is retiring this year. He will discuss the new policing plan resulting from a directive from Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the department’s efforts to secure state accreditation. The show airs first on Spectrum 12 on Thursday and at 7:30 p.m. March 9. It also will replay on Spectrum channels 12 and 98 and Verizon FiOS channel 31 on March 6 and March 7 at 5:30 p.m. from ARMA.
The shows rebroadcast starting at 10 a.m. each Saturday on the CCC’s radio station, WDWN–89.1 FM.
Future guests include state Assemblyman John Lemondes, Auburn City Manager Jeffrey Dygert, Port Byron Superintendent of Schools Neil O’Brien, East Hill Medical Center Executive Director Keith Cutler, Frank Barwinczak, the Cayuga/Seneca Community Action Program’s director of Family and Victim Services, and Monika Salvage, the project director for the HEALing Community Study to discuss the recent spike in opioid-related deaths.
The college and The Citizen plan to have their annual Auburn school board forum at the end of April, with the candidates appearing by Zoom. Guy Cosentino will moderate the forums and questions will be asked by The Citizen Executive Editor Jeremy Boyer.
Viewers with questions for any of the show’s guests can send an e-mail to cozguytho@aol.com. The shows are taped at CCC on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons by CCC Telecom/Media Department students.