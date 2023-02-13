Auburn's mayor and its superintendent of schools will be among the guests on some upcoming public affairs shows this week.

On Tuesday, Auburn Mayor Michael D. Quill will be the guest on "Inside Government with Guy Cosentino." He will discuss his decision not to seek a fifth term, the city’s new nuisance law and the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

The show airs at 7 p.m. on Spectrum 12 on Tuesday and at 8 p.m. Thursday and replays on Spectrum 12 and 98 and Verizon channel 31 on Saturday and Sunday at 5 p.m. from the Auburn Regional Media Access (ARMA).

A second "Inside Government with Guy Cosentino" will follow with Auburn Superintendent of Schools Jeffrey Pirozzolo for a district update that includes a discussion of the proposed increase in state aid and the decline in graduation rates.

The show airs at 7:30 p.m. on Spectrum 12 on Tuesday and at 8:30 p.m. Thursday and replays on Spectrum 12 and 98 and Verizon 31 on Saturday and Sunday at 5:30 p.m. from ARMA.

On Thursday, the guest on "Beyond The Front Page with Guy Cosentino" will feature an update from Nick’s Ride on their work and promoting their Winterfest this Saturday. The show airs at 7 p.m. on Spectrum 12 and at 7 p.m. Feb. 21 and will replay on Spectrum 12 and 98 and Verizon 31 on Saturday and Feb. 19 at 6 p.m. from ARMA.

A second show on Thursday, the guest on "Beyond The Front Page with Guy Cosentino" will be YMCA Camp Director Melissa “Kanga” Cartner and Membership and Marketing Director Stephanie Bales to discuss the Y-Camp’s 100th birthday and their annual meeting celebrating it.

The show airs at 7 p.m. on Spectrum 12 on Thursday and at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21 and replays on Spectrum 12 and 98 and Verizon 31 on Saturday and Sunday at 6 p.m. from ARMA.

The shows are rebroadcast starting at 10 a.m. each Saturday on the CCC’s radio station WDWN–89.1 FM. In addition, The Citizen posts them to its website, auburnpub.com, for viewing on demand.

Future guests this semester include Cayuga County Legislative Chairman David Gould, Dr. Adam Effler of the Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council, new Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce Director Amy Fuller, Michael Miller, the new head of the Cayuga Economic Development Agency, Father Vasile Colopelnic of SS. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Church and film director Loch Phillips.

Viewers who wish to pose questions for any of the show’s guests can e-mail cozguytho@aol.com. The shows are taped at the college on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons by the students of Cayuga Community College’s Telecom/Media Department.