Auburn mayor, school superintendent, county health director set as TV guests

Auburn Mayor Michael D. Quill will discuss the city and other local officials will offer updates when they appear on local television shows this and next week.

On Tuesday, Oct. 4, Quill will be the guest on “Inside Government with Guy Cosentino." The show airs at 7 p.m. on Spectrum 12 on Tuesday and at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6 and will replay on Spectrum’s 12 and 98 and Verizon FiOS Channel 31 on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9 at 5 p.m. from the Auburn Regional Media Access (ARMA).

That show will be followed by “Beyond The Front Page with Guy Cosentino” featuring Cayuga County United Way Director Kathryn Dennis who will discuss this year’s annual campaign and events planned in October to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Cayuga County United Way. The show airs at 7:30 p.m. on Spectrum 12 on Tuesday and at 8:30 p.m. Thursday and will replay on Spectrum’s 12 and 98 and Verizon Channel 31 on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9 at 5:30 p.m. from (ARMA).

On Thursday, on “Inside Government with Guy Cosentino” Auburn Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo will give an update on the start of the new school year and the Auburn Education Foundation’s Gobble ‘N Go fundraiser later this month. The show airs at 7 p.m. on Spectrum 12 and at 7 p.m. Oct. 11 and will replay on Spectrum 12 and 98 and Verizon Channel 31 on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct 9 at 6 p.m. from the ARMA.

That will be followed by “Beyond The Front Page with Guy Cosentino” with Cayuga County Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy, who will give an update on COVID 19, the county’s efforts at flu vaccinations and concerns about a recent spike in toxins in Owasco Lake that serves about 60,000 residents with drinking water. The show airs at 7:30 p.m.on Spectrum 12 and at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11 and will replay on Spectrum 12 amd 98 and Verizon Channel 31 on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9 at 6:30 p.m. from the ARMA.

A series of political forums are planned to start Oct. 13. Forums are planned for the new 24th Congressional District featuring Congresswoman Claudia Tenney and Steven Holden, the new 48th NY Senate District with Sen. Rachel May, Onondaga County Legislator Julie Abbott and Justin Corretti and the new 126th Assembly District with Assemblyman John Lemondes and Bruce MacBain.

Cosentino will moderate the forums and questions will be asked by Citizen Executive Editor Jeremy Boyer.

All programs this semester will be streamed live and archived on the department’s YouTube channel, Media@Cayuga. Viewers can open YouTube in a browser or app and then enter Media@Cayuga in the search bar. The shows are rebroadcast starting at 10 a.m. each Saturday on the college’s station, WDWN–89.1 FM.

The shows and forums are taped at the college on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons by the students of the Cayuga Community College’s Telecom/Media Department.