Auburn mayor, schools superintendent, county Legislature chairman to appear on shows

Auburn Mayor Michael D. Quill will give an update on the city when he appears on "Inside Government with Guy Cosentino" Tuesday.

The show airs at 7 p.m. Tuesday on Spectrum 12 and at 8 p.m. Thursday and will replay on Spectrum’s 12 and 98 and Verizon channel 31 on Saturday, Feb. 19 and Sunday, Feb. 20 at 5 p.m. from Auburn Regional Media Access (ARMA).

A second "Inside Government with Guy Cosentino" will follow with Auburn Superintendent of Schools Jeffrey Pirozzolo for a district update. The show airs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on Spectrum 12 and at 8:30 p.m. Thursday and will replay on Spectrum’s 12 and 98 and Verizon channel 31 on Saturday, Feb. 19 and Sunday, Feb. 20 at 5:30 p.m. from Auburn Regional Media Access (ARMA).

On Thursday, the guest on "Inside Government with Guy Cosentino" will be new Cayuga County Legislature Chairman David Gould for a county update. The show airs at 7 p.m. on Spectrum 12 and at 7 p.m. Feb. 22 and will replay on Spectrum’s 12 and 98 and Verizon channel 31 on Feb. 19 and Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. from Auburn Regional Media Access (ARMA).

That will be followed by a second "Inside Government with Guy Cosentino" that will feature Cayuga County Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy, who will give an update on COVID 19 and efforts to fight the flu. The show will air at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and again Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m. as well as Saturday and Feb. 20 at 6:30 p.m. on Spectrum 12 and 98 and Verizon 31.

The shows are rebroadcast starting at 10 a.m. each Saturday on the college’s station WDWN–89.1 FM.

Viewers with questions for any of the show’s guests can send an e-mail to cozguytho@aol.com. The shows are taped at the college on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons by the students of the Cayuga County Community College’s Telecom/Media Department.

