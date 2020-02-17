Auburn mayor to talk downtown revitalization, baseball on weekly show

Auburn's mayor will be the first guest in the spring semester season of public affairs television shows produced by students at Cayuga Community College.

Mayor Michael Quill will appear at 7 p.m. Tuesday on ""Inside Government with Guy Cosentino," to talk about city matters, including the $10 Million Downtown Revitalization Initiative, the status of the minor league baseball in Auburn and capital projects planned by city officials. The show airs first on Spectrum Cable channel 12, and it will replay at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25. Another replay, via Auburn Regional Media Access' feed, will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, and Sunday, Feb. 23, on Spectrum 12 and 98 and FIOS Verizon channel 31.

Following the mayor's appearance on Tuesday, “Beyond the Front Page with Guy Cosentino" will air at 7:30 p.m. and feature ARMA Board President Robert Penafeather, Vice President Steve Keeler and Treasurer Carey Eidel. A replay on Spectrum 12 is set for 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, as well as 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, and Sunday, Feb. 23, on Spectrum 12 and 98 and FIOS Verizon channel 31 via ARMA.

