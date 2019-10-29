AUBURN — Four days into early voting and with Election Day one week away, the city's mayoral candidates participated in the final debate of the campaign Tuesday.
The differences between the candidates were apparent early in the hour-long forum at Cayuga Community College. Jeremy Boyer, The Citizen's executive editor, asked the candidates whether a proposed public safety building should move forward.
A focus of the project would be to provide a new home to the Auburn Fire Department, which is in need of an upgrade. The department's existing firehouse is nearly 90 years old and there are concerns about the stability of the facility.
Auburn Mayor Michael Quill, a Democrat seeking a fourth term, is a former fire chief. He explained that because of when the firehouse was built, the floor wasn't constructed to handle the heavier trucks that are in use today.
"We all have the fear of the floor collapsing," he said, while also noting that he's the only candidate, due to his experience as a firefighter and chief, who has spent time in the fire station.
Libertarian Party candidate Brett Tracy II questioned why, if the floor is such a hazard, that the building is still being used.
"If the liability is so great, why would we be putting our guys at risk every day?" he asked.
Republican candidate Tim Lattimore, a Cayuga County legislator and former mayor, supports the idea of the city and county sharing services. The Cayuga County Legislature recently agreed to join the city in the public safety complex project.
Lattimore is willing to consider the public safety building if there is a metropolitan fire department established.
"It's time to merge some of the fire safety issues," he said. "I'd like to see that before we spend $10 million."
The candidates also assessed the first year of the Equal Rights Heritage Center, which opened in November 2018. A $10 million state grant funded the project, and the center replaced a parking lot across from Memorial City Hall.
Tracy believes it's an example of city government advancing a project that doesn't have public support. In his conversations with voters, he says they're telling him they don't like the building.
"Nobody has anything good to say about it," he said. "They don't like the design. They don't like the placement."
Lattimore supports having a welcome center in Auburn, but questioned the placement. As a member of the YMCA, he hears the loss of the parking lot is having a negative effect on the center.
There are other parking options, including the nearby parking garage.
"The heritage center is all well and good," Lattimore said. "Tourism is part of our economic development, but I don't think it's the end-all."
The construction of the heritage center is one of the projects Quill supported during his third term. He highlighted the building's role in drawing attention to other venues in the community and the events that are regularly held there.
With the Equal Rights Heritage Center, Quill said it's helped boost downtown and bring different organizations together.
"It's been a definite plus to our community," he added. "I think we're on the right track with that."
Each candidate faced personalized questions to close the debate. Tracy was asked about being a political novice. At 23, he can't match his opponents' experience. But he views that as an asset, not a flaw.
Tracy touted his ability to communicate with people and work with members of the community.
"I think it's time for a change and some new blood," he said.
Lattimore faced a question about his past losses to Quill. The former Republican mayor lost his re-election bid to the Democrat in 2007. He challenged Quill in 2011 and 2015, but lost both races.
Echoing what Tracy said, Lattimore believes change is needed. He wants to bring more jobs and industry back to the city.
"My father never raised somebody to be afraid to get in the ring and try to get something done," he said.
The question for Quill was about his reign as mayor. He's been in office for 12 years and wants to serve four more.
He didn't dispute his opponents' claims that change can be good. But, he noted, voters have a choice.
"If they're tired of Mike Quill as mayor, that's up to them," Quill said. "I still feel we have a few more things to accomplish."