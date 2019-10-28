The seventh and final 2019 candidate forum at Cayuga Community College's television studio is set for Tuesday with the three people running for Auburn's mayoral seat.
Incumbent three-term Mayor Michael Quill, Republican challenger Timothy Lattimore and Libertarian challenger Brett Tracy II will take part in a forum that will first broadcast at 7 p.m. Tuesday on Spectrum cable channel 12 and will air again at the same time and channel on Thursday, Oct. 31.
Replays are also set for 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, and Sunday, Nov. 3, on Spectrum channels 12 and 98 and Verizon channel 31, broadcasts that are made via Auburn Regional Media Access.
The forums are recorded and produced by CCC students at the school's television studio. Guy Cosentino, host of "Inside Government with Guy Cosentino," will moderate the forum and questions will be asked by The Citizen executive editor Jeremy Boyer.
The shows are rebroadcast starting at 10 a.m. each Saturday morning on the college’s radio station, WDWN–89.1 FM, and The Citizen will post video of the forum at auburnpub.com for viewing anytime.
The mayoral forum concludes a series of debates this month that included candidates for Cayuga County Legislature, Cayuga County district attorney and Auburn City Council.
The College returns to its regular programming Nov. 5 with “Inside Government with Guy Cosentino” and “Beyond the Front Page with Guy Cosentino.” Future guests including Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenk, Auburn City Manager Jeff Dygert, former state Sen. John DeFrancisco and shows on Nick’s Ride, local veterans efforts and a new health initiative for pregnant moms.