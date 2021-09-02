Auburn medical office employees vote to dump union

On June 23, a decertification petition was submitted to the National Labor Relations Board. Five days later, 1199SEIU, in a charge filed with the board, accused AMMS of bad faith bargaining and refusal to bargain.

The union alleged that AMMS participated in negotiations without offering substantive counter-proposals. It is illegal to engage in "surface bargaining," which is negotiating without the intent of reaching an agreement.

Laurie Lupien, an LPN at Urgent Care of Auburn and a member of the union, said in June that AMMS management "has dragged negotiations on so long that many of my co-workers feel that there's no hope and we will always be treated this way." Krause added that the lack of a contract could make workers lose faith in the union and support decertification.

AMMS representatives could not be reached for comment on this story.

The union withdrew its initial charge against AMMS, but filed a new case in August — shortly before secret ballots were delivered to union members — alleging again that management engaged in bad faith negotiations.

That case remains open, according to the National Labor Relations Board.

