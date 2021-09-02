 Skip to main content
Auburn medical office employees vote to dump union
HEALTH CARE

FILE - Auburn Memorial Medical Services employees hold a rally in November 2019. 

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Three years after employees at Auburn Memorial Medical Services voted to unionize, the union has been decertified. 

More than 100 employees at the Auburn Community Hospital-affiliated medical offices were eligible to vote in the election, which was held by secret ballot in August, to determine whether 1199SEIU Healthcare Workers East would remain the workers' representative.

A majority of ballots cast were needed to determine whether to keep or decertify the union. It was a narrow vote, with 32 employees voting to disband the union and 30 who supported keeping it. A plurality of members (43) did not vote. 

Allison Krause, an 1199SEIU spokesperson, said the union is disappointed with the outcome. 

"Management delayed negotiations so long that workers lost faith in their own power to create change," she said. 

After workers unionized in 2018, 1199SEIU attempted to negotiate a contract with Auburn Memorial Medical Services, but an agreement could not be reached. COVID-19 interrupted talks as both sides agreed to a months-long pause. 

When AMMS and the union returned to the negotiating table, there was no progress, even as the hospital agreed to a new contract with the nurses' union. 

On June 23, a decertification petition was submitted to the National Labor Relations Board. Five days later, 1199SEIU, in a charge filed with the board, accused AMMS of bad faith bargaining and refusal to bargain. 

The union alleged that AMMS participated in negotiations without offering substantive counter-proposals. It is illegal to engage in "surface bargaining," which is negotiating without the intent of reaching an agreement. 

Laurie Lupien, an LPN at Urgent Care of Auburn and a member of the union, said in June that AMMS management "has dragged negotiations on so long that many of my co-workers feel that there's no hope and we will always be treated this way." Krause added that the lack of a contract could make workers lose faith in the union and support decertification. 

AMMS representatives could not be reached for comment on this story. 

The union withdrew its initial charge against AMMS, but filed a new case in August — shortly before secret ballots were delivered to union members — alleging again that management engaged in bad faith negotiations. 

That case remains open, according to the National Labor Relations Board. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

