Auburn Memorial Day parade, more local events canceled; others TBD

The Auburn Memorial Day Parade is one of several community traditions that will not take place for the second year in a row due to COVID-19.

Auburn City Manager Jeff Dygert announced the parade's cancellation at Thursday's City Council meeting.

Speaking to The Citizen on Friday, Dygert said the city would not have been able to control the crowd of people lining Genesee Street downtown the way that state pandemic guidelines require.

"We have to make sure we're able to enforce those guidelines," he said. "But events in open spaces are very difficult to control."

The event that has followed the parade for more than 30 years, the Auburn Kiwanis Club's Duck Derby, has also been canceled this year. The club's president, Christy Robinson, told The Citizen on Friday, "We are optimistic that with our community members doing their part to stop the spread of COVID-19 we will be back better than ever next year!"