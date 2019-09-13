Two Auburn men are facing criminal charges in separate recent drug-selling cases, the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force said.
Auburn Police Department Sgt. Tim Springler said that Christopher M. Piedmont, 47, of 16 N. Fulton St., Apt. 9, sold cocaine to a confidential informant with the task force in two instances. Piedmont was picked up on an indictment warrant Thursday and charged with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.
Springler also said that William J. Purcell Jr., 55, of 3 Seminary St., Apt. 2, had been recently charged.
Purcell sold prescription drugs to a confidential informant, Springler said. Purcell was picked up on an indictment warrant Wednesday and charged with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.