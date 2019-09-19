Three Auburn men are facing criminal charges following recent arrests handled by the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force, the Auburn Police Department said.
Auburn Deputy Police Chief Roger Anthony said Danieal J. Farrar, 25, of 103 Van Anden St. Apt. 1A, sold multiple doses of the opioid hydrocodone and suboxone, which is used in opioid addiction treatment, to an agent of the task force in two instances in 2018.
Farrar was picked up on an indictment warrant Wednesday, Anthony said, and was charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a class C felony.
Anthony also said James D. Williams Jr., 35, 19 Franklin St., Apt. 10, sold suboxone to an agent, once in 2018 and once in 2019. Williams was picked up on an indictment warrant Wednesday and charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.
Another man was arrested for allegedly possessing drugs, Anthony said. Anthony said the task force executed a search warrant Wednesday at the residence of Robert Ruiz, 29, of 83 N. Lewis St., seizing less than a half an once of cocaine and a cutting agent, Anthony said.
While Ruiz was at the Auburn police station, he "physically refused" to be processed at one point, Anthony said. Ruiz was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony; second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia; and second-degree obstructing governmental administration, both misdemeanors.
Williams was arraigned at Cayuga County Court Wednesday and remanded to to the Cayuga County Jail in lieu of $2,500 cash or $5,000 bail bond. Ruiz was arraigned at Auburn City Court Thursday and remanded to the jail with no bail, and the case was transferred to Cayuga County Court, the city court said.