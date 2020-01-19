Auburn MLK Day event stresses Civil Rights leader's message of love

AUBURN — The sermon that Bishop Willie Murray delivered at Lakes Church in Auburn centered on a central message of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: have the "strength to love" your enemies.

Community members and elected officials congregated Sunday afternoon at the 138 E Genesee St. church for the 45th annual Citywide Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration. Murray, who is the last surviving founder of the celebration, is also pastor of the Apostolic Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ.

The MLK community choir of Genesee Street Voices performed "Amazing Grace" and the Negro National Anthem, along with other songs, and other speakers included Auburn Mayor Michael Quill and Minister Dillon Davis.

A teenager named Jerry Czyz received a standing ovation after his spirited reading of King's "I Have A Dream" speech. Reverend Bath Malone of United Methodist Church praised Czyz's enthusiasm. "You're a young man of passion," she said.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

In his keynote address, Murray commended King's ability as a preacher. "He moved the people. And we can do the same thing, but we've got to do something," he said, continuing that productive action can only be taken with love, not hate.