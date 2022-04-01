Auburn, Moravia rotary clubs to donate to OWLA's efforts to stop invasive insect

MORAVIA — Cayuga County-area organizations teamed up to help combat an issue plaguing the Owasco Lake watershed and the local environment — and time is of the essence.

The Auburn Rotary Club and the Moravia Rotary Club have each promised to donate $2,500 to the Owasco Lake Watershed Association's efforts to rid hemlock trees throughout the watershed of hemlock woolly adelgids, an invasive insect that sucks sap out of the trees. That causes the buds of the trees to die and the needles to dry out and fall. Representatives from the clubs, OWLA and more met at Fillmore Glen State Park in Moravia Friday afternoon.

Dr. Dana Hall, president of OWLA, said Friday these insects pose problems throughout the area, as hemlock trees are located across the watershed. Back in 2020, Hall said, the association realized the hemlock trees in the watershed around the lake were threatened by the adelgids. Hall said OWLA "made a commitment to do everything we can to save as many of the watershed-critical hemlocks as we can." While Hall noted OWLA's efforts to protect the hemlock trees extend throughout the watershed, he said Fillmore Glen also has a great deal of such trees.

"If we don't do anything, all of those are going to die," he said.

Lydia Martin, the hemlock conservation coordinator for the Finger Lakes Environmental Field Team with New York State Parks, said hemlock trees are critical for keeping streams shaded and cool, create microhabitats for wildlife and help maintain water quality.

Hall spoke separately with the Auburn and Moravia clubs last year, prompting the groups to get involved "once we understood the gravity of the situation," said Paul Barrus, membership chair for the Auburn club.

"If we're doing our job for the communities that we serve, we've got to get behind this," Barrus said.

Stuart Wood, of the Moravia organization, also talked about the importance of OWLA's efforts against the adelgids.

"We're in the same boat that Auburn's in. People need the water and we have to keep the trees alive to keep the water available for drinking and for use, and a lot of times, Rotary clubs will team up and do things," he said.

Starting that day, Hall said, OWLA began efforts treating hemlocks with insecticide, and that work will continue through the spring and then pick up again in the fall, as the trees go dormant in the summer. He said the money from the clubs will help with OWLA's treatment efforts and added the undertaking is time sensitive.

"The big challenge is the pace of the invasive bugs maybe gives us certainly this year and maybe next year — we may be too late," Hall said.

