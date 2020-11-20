Auburn, Moravia school districts holding COVID-19 test willingness surveys

Two Cayuga County school districts seek to gauge willingness of families to have their children potentially tested for COVID-19 in case the county is declared a yellow zone by the state due to a high amount of positives.
A county receives such a designation through factors such as the state's COVID-19 positivity rate exceeding a 7-day rolling average of 3.5% for 10 days. Counties that become yellow zones would need to test 20% of staff and students in order to stay open for in-person instruction.
In order to plan ahead in case that happens in Cayuga County, the Auburn Enlarged City School District and the Moravia Central School District have launched surveys on who would be willing to get tested under those circumstances.
Auburn Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo, who previously spoke about the survey at a school board meeting Nov. 17, shared the survey link in a letter to families on the district's website. He previously noted staff and students would have to be willing to get tested. He said in the letter that if the district did get that designation, the district would have to test 20% of employees and students "over the two-week period immediately following the announcement of a yellow zone designation in order to be able to stay open for in-person instruction." Pirozzolo also noted in the letter that designations are determined beyond just the seven-day rolling average.
The test is a free non-invasive nasal swab test called BinaxNOW that produces results in around 15 minutes, the letter said. Testing would be performed in school buildings during normal hours. Pirozzolo said in the letter that if the district moves forward, further correspondence will be sent on how and when the tests will be done.
"If the results of the testing reveal that the positivity rate among the 20% of those tested is lower than the yellow zone’s current 7-day positivity rate, testing in our school district will no longer be required to continue. A positivity rate in a school that is lower than in the yellow zone is a sufficient demonstration that in-person instruction is not a significant driver of local viral spread," Pirozzolo said. "However, if the results of the testing over the first two weeks reveal that the positivity rate among in-person students and employees is higher than the Yellow Zone’s current 7-day positivity rate, the school will be required to continue to test 20% of the in-person population on a bi-weekly basis."
Moravia is also doing a testing survey for parents. Moravia Superintendent John Birmingham said in a letter to families Nov. 16 that the district would send out surveys.
"As you know, the overall positivity rates within school settings remain law and we would most likely not be required to continue after the initial round of testing," Birmingham said. "It also means that we are provided with a 10 day window of time to conduct the testing if we are designated to be a part of a yellow zone."
