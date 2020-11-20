Auburn, Moravia school districts holding COVID-19 test willingness surveys

The test is a free non-invasive nasal swab test called BinaxNOW that produces results in around 15 minutes, the letter said. Testing would be performed in school buildings during normal hours. Pirozzolo said in the letter that if the district moves forward, further correspondence will be sent on how and when the tests will be done.

"If the results of the testing reveal that the positivity rate among the 20% of those tested is lower than the yellow zone’s current 7-day positivity rate, testing in our school district will no longer be required to continue. A positivity rate in a school that is lower than in the yellow zone is a sufficient demonstration that in-person instruction is not a significant driver of local viral spread," Pirozzolo said. "However, if the results of the testing over the first two weeks reveal that the positivity rate among in-person students and employees is higher than the Yellow Zone’s current 7-day positivity rate, the school will be required to continue to test 20% of the in-person population on a bi-weekly basis."

Moravia is also doing a testing survey for parents. Moravia Superintendent John Birmingham said in a letter to families Nov. 16 that the district would send out surveys.

"As you know, the overall positivity rates within school settings remain law and we would most likely not be required to continue after the initial round of testing," Birmingham said. "It also means that we are provided with a 10 day window of time to conduct the testing if we are designated to be a part of a yellow zone."

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 1