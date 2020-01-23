Auburn murder suspects arraigned following grand jury indictment

Also in court:

• A 27-year-old man was sentenced to one to three years in prison for an aggravated family offense.

Auburn resident Damario Johnson pleaded guilty Dec. 12 to a class E felony for making two phone calls on Sept. 5 and Sept. 29 from the Cayuga County Jail to a woman who has an order of protection against him.

Johnson rejected the possibility of participating in a shock camp program — a prospect he also resisted at the time of plea — because he did not want to cut his hair, as a practicing Rastafarian.

• An Ontario County woman admitted Thursday to participating in two drug sales in Cayuga County in 2017 and 2018.

Nicole Heidemann, of 1326 Townline Road in Phelps, sold the controlled substance Adderall in May 2017 and participated in a cocaine sale with a co-defendant in February 2018.

Heidemann, 38, was promised a conditional sentence of 4.5 years in prison followed by two years of post-release supervision in exchange for pleading guilty to fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a class D felony.