Auburn museums awarded COVID-19 relief grants

Two Auburn museums have been awarded grants through the National Endowment of the Humanities, and the money will go toward maintaining staffing while the museums are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Seward House Museum was awarded a National Endowment of the Humanities Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act grant of $46,532, it announced in a news release. The money will allow the South Street museum to retain its only two full-time education positions, as well as develop digital learning materials and expand public access to its digital archives.

The grant comes as the museum sees a loss of more than 30% of its earned income from admissions, programming and fundraising events due to the pandemic, Executive Director Billye Chabot said. The museum was one of 311 projects chosen out of more than 2,300 applications for CARES Act grants.

Meanwhile, the Cayuga Museum of History & Art was awarded a $2,500 grant from Humanities New York, through its CARES Emergency Relief Grants program. Funding comes from the National Endowment for the Humanities and the CARES Act.