Auburn museums awarded grants for buildings, operations

The Seward House Museum and Cayuga Museum of History & Art in Auburn have recently been awarded grants.

The Seward House has been awarded $500,000 from the National Park Service through the Historic Preservation Fund and Save America's Treasures program.

The money will support the rehabilitation of the South Street museum's barn and carriage house. Once complete, the barn will become a multipurpose space for programming or private events, while the carriage house will display the original carriage of the museum's namesake, Secretary of State William H. Seward. The second floor will become office space for museum staff.

"We are thrilled to receive acknowledgement by the National Park Service and the Historic Preservation Fund of the significance of these buildings. The Seward House Museum is truly one of America's treasures," museum Executive Director Billye Chabot said in a news release.

Museum Facilities Manager Mitch Maniccia added, "These historically meaningful buildings provide a rich environment for the stories we share, and their rehabilitation will help sustain the museum as it continues to achieve national acclaim.

The Seward House is one of 49 institutions across the country that received $15.5 million in the current round of Save America's Treasures funding.

For more information, visit sewardhouse.org.

The Cayuga Museum, meanwhile, has received $15,000 from Humanities New York to support its operations this fall.

The SHARP Operating grant will help the museum and its small staff during one of its busiest times of the year. The grant will help the staff accommodate the installation and opening of the "Memory Through Tradition" exhibit in November, the third and final part of "The Memory Project." The exhibit will look at the ways memory is shaped through religious and cultural traditions in Cayuga County. It will open Nov. 27 and continue through Jan. 8.

The grant is supported by the National Endowment for the Humanities and the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

For more information, visit cayugamuseum.org.

