Auburn music store seeks deal on unpaid taxes

Under the terms of the proposed deal, Speno Music would also stay current on all property tax bills going forward. To pay off the back taxes, the city would immediately apply a $20,000 payment the company made into an escrow account last fall, and the balance would be paid off in monthly installments of $626.

If Speno Music defaults on the terms of the deal, the city would have 10 days to notify the company of the default and the company would have 15 days to make the required payments. After that, the city could move forward with tax foreclosure proceedings.

The request for the property tax deal comes about two months after a pair of transfers of the 3 E. Genesee St. property. The estate of the late Nicholas P. Speno Jr. transferred the property to company President Michael Speno, who then transferred it to Speno Music Inc. The property is currently assessed at $154,500.

The request also comes as Michael Speno is facing a Child Victims Act lawsuit in state Supreme Court in Cayuga County. In September, Florida resident Patricia Rabinovich sued Speno in a complaint that alleged abuse while Speno was dating and then married to Rabinovich's sister from 1976 to 1983. Rabinvoch alleged that the abuse started when she was 9 years old. Speno has denied the allegations and is asking the court to dismiss the lawsuit.

Speno's attorney in the lawsuit, Mark T. Whitford Jr., said Wednesday that the property tax matter is unrelated to the pending lawsuit.

