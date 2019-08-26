GEDDES — The New York State Fair's annual Law Enforcement Day ceremony Monday paid tribute to a K-9 and 13 officers, including an Auburn native, who died in the line of duty since the 2018 fair.
Jeffrey Cicora, a retired New York State Police sergeant who grew up in Auburn and later lived in Baldwinsville, died Aug. 10. Cicora had cancer that stemmed from his service at the World Trade Center site following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is in her first year as the state's top law enforcement officer, was one of the guest speakers at the ceremony. In her remarks, she mentioned Cicora and other law enforcement officers who have died of 9/11-related illnesses.
"Nearly two decades later that day continues to claim new victims," James said.
James and other speakers referred to the Law Enforcement Memorial outside the fair's Horticulture Building as "hallowed grounds." A wreath was placed in front of the memorial where the names of the fallen appear on bricks.
Fair Director Troy Waffner said Law Enforcement Day allows the fair and attendees to show their appreciation for police officers.
"We owe our lives and our livelihood to them and this is a day when we applaud them," he added.
State Sen. Bob Antonacci, who emceed the ceremony, noted that the memorials near the Horticulture Building are the product of the late Anthony Nesci's work. Nesci, who chaired the Eagle Association of Central New York, was the driving force behind the creation of the memorials.
The area in front of the Horticulture Building has memorials for 9/11, police, fire, military veterans and Pan Am Flight 103 bombing.
Kevin Bruen, first deputy superintendent of the New York State Police, said ceremonies like the fair's Law Enforcement Day event not only serve as a tribute to the fallen officers. He views them as a way to recognize the families of law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.
"I believe that the survivors are comforted by the fact that their loved ones are not forgotten," Bruen said.
After the wreath was placed at the memorial, the names of the fallen — including Cicora's — were read. Family members and friends left mementos on the bricks where their loved one's name appears.
Onondaga County Sheriff Eugene Conway said the officers' names and agencies won't be all that they remember. They'll also be remembered for their courage and "unequivocal dedication to their profession."
"The spirit in which they serve and the legacy they leave behind are virtues that make all of us in law enforcement proud to have served with them," Conway said.