Auburn native develops video app for traffic stops, hopes APD may help test it

Auburn native Dominic Giacona wants his newest invention to ease the initial tension of traffic stops.
Giacona is a founder of the communication app RoadShield, which is designed to give law enforcement members the ability to initiate a video call with someone they pull over — all before they approach the vehicle.
The driver also has the option show their license and registration during the call, rather than handing the documents over physically, and any tickets can also be issued afterward through the app.
"Some civilians who get pulled over, they get really intimidated when the officers in the window kind of looking down at them. Sometimes they don't know how to use their words," Giacona said. "They get nervous, so they're using something they're so comfortable with and that's their cellphones."
But Giacona said RoadShield isn't meant to replace traditional traffic stops altogether. He expects, even with the use of Road Shield, that law enforcement would still physically approach a vehicle to talk with the driver.
"We view RoadShield purely as a supplement to enhance the pullover experience as a whole," he said. "Ideally, we envision this working as an ice-breaker."
This isn't the first time Giacona, RoadShield's vice president, has taken on an entrepreneurial project. In 2018, he released a recyclable plastic insert called Shaker Sleeves for the inside of fitness drink cups.
You have free articles remaining.
For RoadShield, accountability is another part of the company's mission. Even the app's tagline on the App Store, where it's available for free download, promises "peace of mind during pullovers."
All video calls are recorded once they begin, and drivers can chose to continue the recording for the rest of the traffic stop.
Giacona said drivers don't have to make profiles, either, since an officer can put a call through with just the license plate number as long as the app is installed on the driver's phone.
The app became available for download four months after Giacona got the original idea from his uncle and member of the RoadShield company, Joseph Vitale. Giacona collaborated with Vitale and his uncle Samuel Giacona, as well as a lead developer, software designer and project manager.
"The original inspiration was one of his nephews wanted to become a state trooper and he was thinking of all this risk for these state troopers at the traffic stops on the highway," he said.
He hopes to meet with the Auburn Police Department to potentially pilot the first use of the app by a police agency. To use the software, agencies would license the software like other third-party software companies based on the size of the jurisdiction.
However, Giacona said RoadShield can be utilized by drivers who live in jurisdictions where police aren't utilizing the app. He explained that drivers might use RoadShield for recording traffic stops because the app tracks the time and location the car was pulled over.
"We're definitely pioneering something that's new. So there'll be a learning curve. We'll have to educate the public," he said.
Staff writer Mary Catalfamo can be reached at (315) 282-2244 or mary.catalfamo@lee.net. Find her on Twitter @mrycatalfamo.