Auburn native develops video app for traffic stops, hopes APD may help test it

Auburn native Dominic Giacona wants his newest invention to ease the initial tension of traffic stops.

Giacona is a founder of the communication app RoadShield, which is designed to give law enforcement members the ability to initiate a video call with someone they pull over — all before they approach the vehicle.

The driver also has the option show their license and registration during the call, rather than handing the documents over physically, and any tickets can also be issued afterward through the app.

"Some civilians who get pulled over, they get really intimidated when the officers in the window kind of looking down at them. Sometimes they don't know how to use their words," Giacona said. "They get nervous, so they're using something they're so comfortable with and that's their cellphones."

But Giacona said RoadShield isn't meant to replace traditional traffic stops altogether. He expects, even with the use of Road Shield, that law enforcement would still physically approach a vehicle to talk with the driver.

"We view RoadShield purely as a supplement to enhance the pullover experience as a whole," he said. "Ideally, we envision this working as an ice-breaker."