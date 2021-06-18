Auburn native featured in Father's Day special on Sportsman Channel

When Auburn native and current Zanesville, Ohio, resident Nick Ventura visited his dying grandmother for the last time she had one request – “take your grandfather elk hunting at least one more time.”

The story of that hunt – "The Old Bull" – will serve as the centerpiece of Sportsman Channel’s Father’s Day Marathon Special Saturday.

According to a news release, the one-hour, limited commercial interrupted special follows Ventura and his grandfather, Joe Mohan, 74, as the group hunts elk in Colorado and attempts to bring back memories and a passion for elk hunting that Joe once lived as a young man. With his grandmother always on his mind, Nick fulfills his promise as the story unfolds.

“This is a touching story that viewers — especially fathers — will truly appreciate because of the commitment Nick made to his grandmother before she passed,” Outdoor Sportsman Group Vice President of Programming Mitch Petrie said in a statement. “Sportsman Channel’s ‘Father’s Day Marathon’ programming block will feature fathers, sons, daughters and significant others all enjoying and celebrating the outdoors.”