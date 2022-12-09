Auburn native named Officer of the Year by N.C. police department

Auburn native Jacob Clark has been named Officer of the Year by the Chapel Hill Police Department in North Carolina.

Clark, a K9 officer who joined the department five years ago, was praised by colleagues for his strong work ethic and willingness to help the community and fellow officers.

“Newer officers come to me and share how much they enjoyed Jacob as a field training officer,” said Officer German Barcenas, who nominated Clark for Officer of the Year, in a news release. “He’s an asset to my shift, but more importantly, he’s valuable to our entire department.”

Clark was one of several officers recently selected to join the department's honor dog. He serves with K9 Rocky, and said he is looking forward to pursuing positions of leadership in the department.

“Having a chance to make a positive impact on our community members and my fellow officers is what keeps me going every day,” said Clark. “It’s all about helping.”

