Auburn native returning to discuss book steeped in local history

Ted Freeman Jr., a descendant of early Auburnians instrumental in the Underground Railroad, is returning to discuss the history recorded in his new book.

"God’s Free-man, An American Tale of Perseverance: A Life in Service" tells the story of Harry and Kate Freeman, who were captured as slaves from Guinea, Africa, but lived as indentured servants in the young village of Auburn and founded New Guinea, one of the first Black settlements in upstate New York.

According to a news release, "Freeman’s deep dive into his family history shows the importance of the first Black families to the development of Auburn into a city and how Harry and Kate created a monumental Underground Railroad terminal."

The public is invited to join Freeman on his book tour at the following gatherings:

• 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, Planting and Nurturing Love: Meet and Greet, Booker T. Washington Community Center, 23 Chapman Ave. Donations to the center are welcomed.

• 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, Completing the Puzzle: Key to the City of Auburn Ceremony, Memorial City Hall, 24 South St. Mayor Mike Quill will present Freeman with keys to the city.

• 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, Honoring Auntie Harriet, a Woman of Courage: Discussion, Harriet Tubman Home, 180 South St. Donations to the Harriet Tubman Home, Inc. are encouraged.

• 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, Supporting Each Other Through Love: God's Free-Man Book Talk & Signing, Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St. Donations to the theater are encouraged.

According to a news release, Freeman is an alumni of Villanova University. He began his career working with street gangs in west Philadelphia before returning to Auburn to become director of the Booker T. Washington Community Center in his old neighborhood. He has been involved with the National Urban League Movement for the past 46 years. He has one other previously published book, "Acquiring Wisdom."