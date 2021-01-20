Auburn native's food business featured on QVC

The food business cofounded by an Auburn native recently introduced its line of products to a national audience on shopping channel QVC.

The Worthy Co., maker of Worthy Bowls, presented the plant-based snack bowls the morning of Jan. 8. Nydia Shipman, who cofounded the company with Sarah Renahan, of Auburn, presented the bowls from her home in Connecticut via Skype.

The two launched the Worthy Co. in 2016 to meet the need for on-the-go nutrition, Renahan told The Citizen in May. The bowls provide mini meals with amino acids, fibers, antioxidants, protein and more.

"The demand for healthy, nutritious, plant-based products is growing daily, and now more than ever," she said. "We're proud to be able to offer a product that's right for the time."

For more information, visit theworthycompany.com or find the company on Facebook @theworthycompany, on Instagram @worthyfoods or on Amazon @worthy.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0