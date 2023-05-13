AUBURN — The baseball helmet Chyenne Lopez found at an event from nonprofit Sports 4 All normally would have cost around $50-$60, but she found it available for $3.

Sports 4 All, an organization offering equipment for Auburn-area children to allow them to participate in sports, held an event at Casey Park Arena on Saturday in which a wide array of donated items in good condition, such as balls, bicycles and more, on sale for less than they normally would be.

Lopez was at the sale with Claire Breezee, daughter of Lopez's boyfriend Joshua Breezee. Lopez had relatives who were helping with the event, she said, and with baseball starting this summer, she and Claire, 7, wanted to check out some gear. Buying the helmet for far less than it would usually cost makes a big financial difference, Lopez said.

"It helps out so we can get other things that are needed for baseball, because it can be pretty pricey for each item itself, individually," she said.

As Claire played with a basketball they were going to buy, Lopez said she was happy to support "a good cause" such as helping make sports more affordable for families.

"It definitely helps, especially for families who don't have alot. We get by, we don't really have a lot, but this definitely helps out" Lopez said.

Andy Collier, board president for Sports 4 All, said people were able to donate items May 12, with about a dozen people dropping off equipment. Sports 4 All first held the event last year. The organization was created by Madison Chambers when she was still a student in the Auburn school district. Chambers is still loosely involved with the group but is largely pursuing different interests, Collier said.

"Her vision still lives on in what we're doing," he added

Sports 4 All allows people to get rid of equipment that isn't used anymore but is still in good condition, such as with parents whose children don't play sports anymore, Collier said, while also getting those sports goods in the hands of youth who could use them.

Collier, who is from Auburn and whose experience includes being the current director of programming at Champions for Life Sports Center in Sennett and previously being the assistant general manager for the Auburn Doubledays baseball team, said there can be financial barriers for children who want to get involved in sports. He talked about why he believes Sports 4 All's mission is important.

"On a personal note, I love being around sports, I value what sports provides for other people when it comes to teamwork and learning how to win and lose with grace and giving it your best affords, but also what the value of a good work ethic does," he said. "Each person has their own journey and sports can kind of be a part of that in some way. It's obviously a healthy outlet too." Collier also said he feels the organization provides opportunities for different interests, including biking.

At one point, Riley Lockett was clutching a bag containing a blue soccer ball in one hand while he had a $10 bill in the other. His brother Landon had an orange throwing disc with him. Their mother, Abby Lockett, said Riley, 9, and Landon, 6, are starting to get into sports, so she was planning on buying some items. She talked about why she wanted to come to the event.

"It just seemed like a good cause to support," Abby Lockett said.