Auburn nuisance abatement program condemns another property

As a part of Auburn's ongoing efforts to deal with troublesome properties, a building was condemned for code violations earlier this week.

The residence at 1 Easterly Place has been shut down and boarded up, Auburn Police Department Sgt. Tim Spingler said, adding that the location had been referred to the city's nuisance abatement board, which is meant to hear complaints about and handle property or neighborhood issues. The board has been on Auburn's books for years but hadn't been utilized until recetly. Board meetings started in June, with the body consisting of the city manager, police chief and fire chief.

Spingler, who runs the APD's Office of Training and Planning, said Wednesday that police and personnel from the city's code enforcement, fire and water departments went to the property Monday morning, shutting off and removing the utilities. He noted that he doesn't believe anyone was in the site while it was being condemned by personnel and added that code enforcement reached out to the property owner.

Unlike 8 Delevan St., a spot on the city's west side where a shooting death took place in 2019 and the focus of over 100 complaints over a couple years the APD responded to before the city enforced a court order to close down the premises in August, Spingler said 1 Easterly Place was "strictly a code enforcement issue." He cited issues with the staircases in the structure "not being in a safe condition" as an example of a code enforcement violation.

That said, he noted there had been a lot of complaints regarding different houses in the area of Easterly Place and he believes code enforcement had shut down a house on Woodruff Place, which is nearby, at one point. In April, before the abatement board began operations, the owner of a property on nearby Easterly Avenue went in front of Auburn City Council to speak about concerns he had and his tenants had regarding issues such as drugs and guns on Easterly Place.

Spingler said it is important for homeowners to put care into who they are renting to.

"The big thing is that you want responsible homeowners renting to responsible people here, you're living in neighborhoods with kids," he said.

The front of the property at 1 Easterly Place was boarded up, with a pink notice and at another door saying code enforcement had declared the home unfit for human habitation.

Spingler said he has felt good about the work Auburn has done with addressing problem properties.

"We're trying to give homeowners and people in the community the ability to take back their communities and to live in safe and healthy environments," he said. "The nuisance board really is working hard, trying to do what they can legally to get these neighborhoods and these properties under control."

The Easterly Place location is one of various spots in Auburn that have been referred to the board. At an Auburn City Council meeting earlier this month, Auburn Assistant Corporation Counsel Nate Garland talked about the work involved in condemning 8 Delevan St., as that property had been an inspiration in activating the board. He also noted the board received complaints about 41 Morris St., which had been condemned for years.

It was determined that former 8 Delevan St. residents were occupying the Morris Street building, Garland said, and that structure was officially cleared in October.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

