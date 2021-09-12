Auburn nurse is first to get COVID-19 vaccine at CNY clinic for people with allergies

The university did not respond to The Citizen's requests for comment.

"People can have reactions to the vaccine, but by doing it this way and by doing it in an emergency care setting, people also have immediate treatment available," Cosachov said. "It's easier to manage an allergic reaction if it's treated early on than if you wait a significant amount of time."

He added, "It's still possible that somebody could have a real serious allergic reaction and it's possible the patient may not be able to receive the vaccine. But certainly, some are able to receive the vaccine if it's done in a stepwise manner."

At Upstate, the clinic was held in the hospital's pediatric emergency department. Knapp said she arrived at 7 a.m. She was given five injections — three in one arm and two in another — in 15-minute intervals. Her vitals, including her blood pressure, oxygen and pulse, were monitored throughout the process.

Knapp did not have a severe reaction to the shots. After the third injection, she did feel some tingling in her arm, but it resolved on its own.

"Everything went smoothly," she said.