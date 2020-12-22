Auburn nursing home begins to administer COVID-19 vaccine amid outbreak

As one Auburn nursing home copes with a COVID-19 outbreak, hope arrived on Tuesday in the form of a vaccination that could prevent more people, especially vulnerable residents, from contracting the virus.

The Commons on St. Anthony is the first Cayuga County nursing home to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to its employees and residents. The facility, which is owned by Loretto, partnered with PharmScripts, a pharmacy that provides services to long-term care facilities, to hold the first vaccination clinic.

According to Julie Sheedy, Loretto's chief marketing officer, 226 of The Commons' 259 residents and 130 employees received their first dose of the vaccine. The vaccine requires two doses, the second of which will be administered in three weeks.

Sheedy said that nearly 50% of the facility's staff received their first dose on Tuesday. More could sign up to get their first round of shots at the second clinic on Jan. 12.

Stacy Mullin, a registered nurse at The Commons, was the first employee to be vaccinated. She is also among the first in Cayuga County to receive the vaccine. There were some Auburn Community Hospital nurses who were vaccinated on Monday.