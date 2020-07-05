Auburn nursing home confirms one resident tests positive for COVID-19

"We're keeping close tabs on that, but the good thing with the resident and the employee is they both were asymptomatic and are doing very well," Chadderdon said.

The Finger Lakes Center for Living notified residents' families by phone of the positive case. Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order requiring nursing homes to inform families within 24 hours if there is a positive case in a facility.

The positive test at Finger Lakes Center for Living is the first known case involving a nursing home resident in Cayuga County. There have been employees at local nursing homes who have tested positive for the virus, but until last week there were no cases among residents.

While Cayuga County nursing homes have avoided the worst of COVID-19, it has taken a toll on other nursing homes across New York. There have been more than 6,000 confirmed or presumed COVID-19 deaths in New York nursing homes. That doesn't include any nursing home residents who contracted the virus and later died at hospitals.