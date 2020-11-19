Auburn nursing home employee has COVID-19, group of residents quarantined

A small group of residents has been quarantined and facility-wide testing was performed after an employee at an Auburn nursing home tested positive for COVID-19.

Matthew Chadderdon, a spokesman for Auburn Community Hospital, which operates Finger Lakes Center for Living in Auburn, confirmed Thursday that a staffer has the virus. The positive case was found during routine testing and the employee is isolating at home, he said.

The employee had limited contact with residents, according to Chadderdon. There is a small number of residents who are quarantined due to the potential exposure. Because there were minimal contacts, the facility didn't need to quarantine all residents.

The nursing home has about 75 residents. All residents were tested — not all of the results are known — and there are plans to test every resident at least once or twice more within the next two weeks.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There isn't visitation at the nursing home. Chadderdon said they are encouraged that the employee had limited contact with residents.

"It's under control," he said.