Auburn nursing home employee has COVID-19, group of residents quarantined

A small group of residents has been quarantined and facility-wide testing was performed after an employee at an Auburn nursing home tested positive for COVID-19.
Matthew Chadderdon, a spokesman for Auburn Community Hospital, which operates Finger Lakes Center for Living in Auburn, confirmed Thursday that a staffer has the virus. The positive case was found during routine testing and the employee is isolating at home, he said.
The employee had limited contact with residents, according to Chadderdon. There is a small number of residents who are quarantined due to the potential exposure. Because there were minimal contacts, the facility didn't need to quarantine all residents.
The nursing home has about 75 residents. All residents were tested — not all of the results are known — and there are plans to test every resident at least once or twice more within the next two weeks.
There isn't visitation at the nursing home. Chadderdon said they are encouraged that the employee had limited contact with residents.
"It's under control," he said.
There have been cases at the nursing home before — over the summer, there were isolated cases involving employees and residents — but it has avoided outbreaks within the facility.
Chadderdon believes that's because of the staff at the nursing home and the facility's five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. He also thinks it helps that the nursing home is linked to the hospital.
However, they are vigilant because of the uptick in local COVID-19 cases. Over a four-week period, Cayuga County had 352 confirmed cases — more than the total number of cases in the first seven months. Total hospitalizations have increased and four county residents died due to virus-related complications.
"It's not over and things clearly have gotten more intense in our county," Chadderdon said. "We just need to make sure that we're keeping our guard up and we're doing all the things that we have been trained to do."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
