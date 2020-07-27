Auburn nursing home employee tests positive for COVID-19, visitation suspended

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

An employee at The Commons on St. Anthony, a nursing home in Auburn, tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

A spokesperson for Loretto, which operates the nursing home, confirmed Monday that the positive result was received on July 22. The employee was sent home and is in the midst of a 14-day quarantine. They will be tested at the end of the quarantine before returning to work.

Family members of residents were notified on July 22, according to the company.

"The area where this employee works has undergone an additional rigorous disinfection, above and beyond our already significant disinfection protocols," Loretto wrote in an emailed statement. "All other employees and residents who were on the same floor as this individual have been tested and we have not received any positive test results."

Visitation has been suspended at The Commons on St. Anthony. New York allowed limited nursing home visitation earlier this month after a four-month shutdown. But the state Department of Health guidance requires that a facility can't have COVID-19 cases among residents or staff for at least 28 days before resuming visitation.

Loretto emphasized in its statement that the safety and security of residents and staff is its top priority.