Auburn nursing home employee tests positive for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

An employee at Finger Lakes Center for Living in Auburn tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

Matthew Chadderdon, vice president of marketing and public affairs for Auburn Community Hospital, which owns the nursing home, said Saturday that the employee was asymptomatic when they tested positive for the virus.

The state requires that all nursing home employees are tested at least once a week. It was part of the routine testing that the positive case was discovered. The employee received a rapid test, which means the results were available minutes after the sample was collected.

After the nursing home learned of the positive test, Chadderdon said the employee was sent home. The state and Cayuga County health departments have been notified, he added.

The nursing home has more than 75 residents. Families of the residents were contacted by phone to notify them of the case.

"Residents are being tested (Saturday morning) and staff will continue to follow (state Department of Health) and epidemiologists recommendations and monitor residents and staff health regularly," Chadderdon said. FLCL has met with staff and residents and reinforced all the appropriate health and safety requirements to keep residents and employees safe."