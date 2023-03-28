David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Auburn Rehabilitation and Nursing Center is aware of a viral Facebook video showing a sleeping staff member and is investigating it, the nursing home's administrator told The Citizen.

The video, posted at 11:25 a.m. Tuesday, shows a female staff member slumping at a medical cart, apparently asleep. The video has been viewed more than 50,000 times and shared more than 2,000.

The video was posted by Alexxis McNeil, a certified nursing assistant at the nursing home, who told The Citizen that she recorded the video on Sunday night in the 85 Thornton Ave. facility's north wing.

McNeil said she shared the video publicly on Facebook because she has witnessed similar incidents at the nursing home, including one with the same female staff member, and "nothing is ever done."

The staff member in the video is a licensed nurse practitioner, McNeil said. The text of her post criticizes the 92-bed nursing home for employing "nurses who can't function properly."

In a statement emailed to The Citizen, Auburn Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Administrator Judson MacCaull said the center "initiated an investigation immediately" upon seeing the video.

"We thank you for your concern," he said, "and assure you we are taking every step to ensure the safety of our residents and staff."

MacCaull did not immediately respond to follow-up questions emailed to him by The Citizen.