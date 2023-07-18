Workers at The Commons on St. Anthony in Auburn will receive 4% annual wage increases for the next three years as part of a new agreement with the nursing home's operator, Loretto.

The workers are represented by 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, which announced the new agreement on Monday.

Union members at The Commons and Loretto locations in Syracuse voted "overwhelmingly" to ratify the three-year collective bargaining agreement, the union said. The agreement retains existing pension, health insurance and education and training benefits along with increasing wages a total of 12% over the next three years.

“With everything going on we really needed good news,” said Kristina Dean, a certified nursing assistant at The Commons. “So very happy and proud to say that my coworkers and I got the acknowledgement we have been waiting for quite some time! Our union went above and beyond to make sure the workers got what we deserved."

Melissa Hughes, also a certified nursing assistant, added: "I’ve worked here for 35 years and this is the best contract I have ever had. ... These are the kinds of benefits that make people valued and appreciated and that goes a long way when they are deciding if they should stay here doing this work or go find something else.”

Loretto employs more than 1,000 licensed practical nurses, certified nursing assistants, certified home health aides, housekeepers, unit secretaries, maintenance workers, drivers, advanced meal workers and other health care positions, the union said. Starting wages for new workers will increase to $22 for CNAs, $22 for maintenance workers and $31 for LPNs, among other increases.

"1199SEIU and Loretto were able to come together around our shared commitment to overcoming health care worker recruitment issues and the crisis that they were facing,” said 1199SEIU organizer Benita Thompson. “We know that residents and patients do best when we are fully staffed and caregivers stick around."

For more information, visit 1199SEIU.org or lorettocny.org.