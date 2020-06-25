Auburn officials update council on efforts to reopen city facilities

The Auburn City Council was updated on efforts to open city facilities as the region enters phase four of the state's reopening plan.
Auburn City Manager Jeff Dygert spoke to the council at its meeting Thursday, which was livestreamed via the city's website. In late May, Dygert talked about city buildings reopening since central New York, which includes Auburn, was entering into phase two of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's plan to reopen the state's economy. The region is set to enter the fourth phase Friday.
Dygert said city facilities reopened to the public about two weeks ago. Memorial City Hall and other city buildings had been closed since March 18. Dygert said the public is still encouraged to use email, traditional mail and online payments "to reduce the need for in-person visits to city hall." People are also encouraged to call ahead for appointments.
For transactions that require in-person visitation, public access to city hall is limited to the building's rear door and the parking lot, Dygert said. After entering, all visitors need to check in and provide information in case they must be contacted for contact tracing. They will be asked questions about what their business is so they can be directed to the correct office. All visitors must have face coverings. The policies were implemented based on guidance from the state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dygert said. Additionally, all city facilities now have protective barriers to allow for safe interactions between the public and city staff. All faculties also have updated cleaning and disinfecting schedules "throughout the day based on use and the hazard of the particular area or facility," Dygert said.
Dygert said he is asked frequently about the Casey Park pool, which is scheduled to open July 6. The Auburn YMCA-WEIU, which operates the facility, on its website, details a list of regulations because of the outbreak. Swimming will be broken up into three 1.5-hour sessions — noon to 1:30 p.m., 2 to 3:30 p.m., and 4 to 5:30 p.m. — with disinfecting between the sessions.
All guests will be asked to leave when the session ends. Seventy-five people will be the maximum capacity allowed for each session. No one else will be allowed once that number is reached until the next session. When not in the water, people have to wear masks in public spaces, complete a waiver and get their temperatures taken before they can enter. A parent or guardian must sign the waiver for someone under 18. Social distance markers will be around the deck and guard chairs, the website said, and other rules are included.
City playgrounds are set to open Friday. While the state announced that communities would reopen playgrounds last week, Dygert continued, signage and a written plan for cleaning and disinfecting had to be in place before they could officially open.
"We'd like to remind the public that even though we do intend to clean playground equipment on a regular basis, it is not practical for the city to clean equipment after each use and therefore parents should supervise their children, practice good personal hygiene and come prepared with things like hand sanitizer and face masks in the event recommended social distancing can not be maintained," Dygert said.
The city manager said there have been requests about league sports and teams that use city-owned fields. The city has been working through the details of those requests and recommend teams get familiar with the state guidance document during the pandemic.
"Our leagues and teams will need to have a written plan on how they plan to comply with the regulations, and participants may be required to acknowledge a receipt of the rules by their signature," Dygert said.
Councilor Terry Cuddy praised the work of city staff on these efforts and asked that people wear masks in public, maintain social distancing and be cautious.
"By all means, it's not over," Cuddy said.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
