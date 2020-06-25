Auburn officials update council on efforts to reopen city facilities

Auburn City Manager Jeff Dygert spoke to the council at its meeting Thursday, which was livestreamed via the city's website . In late May, Dygert talked about city buildings reopening since central New York, which includes Auburn, was entering into phase two of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's plan to reopen the state's economy. The region is set to enter the fourth phase Friday.

Dygert said city facilities reopened to the public about two weeks ago. Memorial City Hall and other city buildings had been closed since March 18 . Dygert said the public is still encouraged to use email, traditional mail and online payments "to reduce the need for in-person visits to city hall." People are also encouraged to call ahead for appointments.

For transactions that require in-person visitation, public access to city hall is limited to the building's rear door and the parking lot, Dygert said. After entering, all visitors need to check in and provide information in case they must be contacted for contact tracing. They will be asked questions about what their business is so they can be directed to the correct office. All visitors must have face coverings. The policies were implemented based on guidance from the state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dygert said. Additionally, all city facilities now have protective barriers to allow for safe interactions between the public and city staff. All faculties also have updated cleaning and disinfecting schedules "throughout the day based on use and the hazard of the particular area or facility," Dygert said.