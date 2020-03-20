Auburn officials worry that toilet paper alternatives will clog sewer lines
With a large number of families recently finding toilet paper out of stock at area stores, Auburn officials are asking the public to avoid flushing anything that can clog sewer lines.

In a Friday news release, Director of Municipal Utilities Seth Jensen said that in the absence of toilet paper, people nationwide are utilizing other alternatives like non-flushable wipes and paper towels, which are causing issues to sanitation systems.

This can cause major issues to infrastructure, Jensen said, as well as result in costly repairs for homeowners. Residents are asked to place the following items in their garbage:

• Disinfectant wipes

• Baby wipes

• Paper towels

• Toweletes 

• Tissues

• Feminine hygiene products

• Plastic and latex items

• Dental floss, hair and other stringy material

• Grease, oil and fats

See more information at AuburnNY.gov/WipesClogPipes.

