Auburn one of 27 municipalities selected for NY water infrastructure program

The city of Auburn is one of 27 local governments selected for a state program designed to help municipalities plan for wastewater infrastructure upgrades.

The Asset Management Program is administered by the state Department of Environmental Conservation and Environmental Facilities Corporation. According to Gov. Kathy Hochul's office, the program includes a process for maintaining an inventory and assessing water infrastructure assets. The goal of the procedures is to improve budgeting for water infrastructure projects and improve resiliency.

To fund the program, $10 million was set aside from the Clean Water Infrastructure Act. A contractor, Arcadis of New York, has been hired to be a program adviser. Ten engineering firms are also involved in the initiative.

"The state's Asset Management Program advances resources and expertise to help municipal leaders establish robust programs to maintain and upgrade essential wastewater infrastructure systems," Hochul said. "My administration is committed to helping local communities across the state protect wastewater systems that are often a municipality's single-most valuable asset."

Auburn and two other central New York municipalities — the villages of Marcellus and Skaneateles — were selected for the program. The first phase of the program was a $3 million pilot that concluded in 2021. Ten local governments were selected for the pilot program.

In the second phase, one of the benefits of the program is engineering consultant planning services. This will help local governments identify any weaknesses in their system to prevent any failures, according to the governor's office.

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos, who also chairs the Environmental Facilities Corporation's board, touted the program's ability to help local governments assess their water infrastructure and make improvements.

"With the continued support of Governor Hochul and in collaboration with our partners at EFC, DEC looks forward to building upon the prior success of this beneficial program with an additional 27 municipalities representing 30 wastewater systems," Seggos said.