Auburn overtakes Scipio as municipality with most COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County

The municipality with the most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County is its largest.

The city of Auburn, with 16 confirmed cases, has more than any of the towns in the county. The Cayuga County Health Department on Thursday released an updated map and chart with town-level data as of May 20.

Scipio (14) has the most cases among the towns. Genoa has 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases, followed by Brutus (7), Locke (5), Owasco (4), Fleming (3), Niles, Sterling, Throop and Victory each with two and Conquest, Ira, Sennett, Springport and Venice with one apiece.

Since mid-March, there have been 298 Cayuga County residents who have quarantined after having direct contact with a positive case.

A new confirmed case — a woman in her 50s living outside of Auburn — was announced Thursday. It's the 75th confirmed case in the county.

Contact tracing is complete. The woman is one of 12 people in mandatory isolation after testing positive for the virus. So far, 62 people have been discharged from mandatory isolation after recovering from COVID-19.

The county reported that 35 people are in mandatory quarantine after being exposed to a person with COVID-19.