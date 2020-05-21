Auburn overtakes Scipio as municipality with most COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County

The municipality with the most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County is its largest.
The city of Auburn, with 16 confirmed cases, has more than any of the towns in the county. The Cayuga County Health Department on Thursday released an updated map and chart with town-level data as of May 20.
Scipio (14) has the most cases among the towns. Genoa has 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases, followed by Brutus (7), Locke (5), Owasco (4), Fleming (3), Niles, Sterling, Throop and Victory each with two and Conquest, Ira, Sennett, Springport and Venice with one apiece.
Since mid-March, there have been 298 Cayuga County residents who have quarantined after having direct contact with a positive case.
A new confirmed case — a woman in her 50s living outside of Auburn — was announced Thursday. It's the 75th confirmed case in the county.
Contact tracing is complete. The woman is one of 12 people in mandatory isolation after testing positive for the virus. So far, 62 people have been discharged from mandatory isolation after recovering from COVID-19.
The county reported that 35 people are in mandatory quarantine after being exposed to a person with COVID-19.
Three people, all of whom have COVID-19, remain hospitalized Thursday. There were no updates on their conditions.
The number of COVID-19 test results received increased to 2,310. The county is awaiting the results of 23 tests.
The health department will hold another testing clinic from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday. The clinic is by appointment only. The schedule an appointment, go to cayugacounty.us/health and click on "COVID-19 Clinics."
With Memorial Day weekend approaching, the health department reminded people that non-essential gatherings are prohibited. The department urged residents to continue social distancing. Based on its recent contact tracing investigations, "a number of" positive cases were people who violated the directive.
