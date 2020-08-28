Auburn, Owasco drinking water unaffected by algae toxins found in untreated samples

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Cayuga County Health Department said that low levels of toxins detected in raw water samples at the Auburn and Owasco water treatment plants this week did not enter the drinking water supply at either location and that the office will no longer issue special statements about such findings.

In a Friday news release, the health department said that samples collected on Thursday, Aug. 27, from the Town of Owasco’s untreated water revealed low levels of toxins associated with harmful algal blooms in Owasco Lake.

The town's treatment system successfully removed the toxins and none were detected in the samples taken of the treated drinking water.

Results from samples of raw water collected Thursday at Auburn's treatment plant revealed toxin levels associated with harmful algal blooms at .33 micrograms per liter, but the health department said that the city's treatment system successfully removed the toxins and no toxins were detected in the samples taken of the treated drinking water.

The health department said that in the future, "we will not routinely issue press releases should samples reveal low levels of toxins in the raw water; however, the public will be informed in the event that low levels of toxins are found in the public drinking water."