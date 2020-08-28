Auburn, Owasco drinking water unaffected by algae toxins found in untreated samples

The Cayuga County Health Department said that low levels of toxins detected in raw water samples at the Auburn and Owasco water treatment plants this week did not enter the drinking water supply at either location and that the office will no longer issue special statements about such findings.
In a Friday news release, the health department said that samples collected on Thursday, Aug. 27, from the Town of Owasco’s untreated water revealed low levels of toxins associated with harmful algal blooms in Owasco Lake.
The town's treatment system successfully removed the toxins and none were detected in the samples taken of the treated drinking water.
Results from samples of raw water collected Thursday at Auburn's treatment plant revealed toxin levels associated with harmful algal blooms at .33 micrograms per liter, but the health department said that the city's treatment system successfully removed the toxins and no toxins were detected in the samples taken of the treated drinking water.
The health department said that in the future, "we will not routinely issue press releases should samples reveal low levels of toxins in the raw water; however, the public will be informed in the event that low levels of toxins are found in the public drinking water."
The health department said that the public should be aware that Auburn and Owasco have two separate intake pipes located in two different spots of Owasco Lake. Both treatment plants have been sampling and monitoring their drinking water for harmful algal blooms since early August and will continue to do so.
Results of Cayuga County's water sampling can be found on the health department’s website, and questions may be directed to the health department at (315) 253-1560.
The Town of Owasco provides water to its residents and the Town of Fleming Water District 1. Auburn provides drinking water to residents in the city, the towns of Aurelius, Fleming Water District 6, Throop, Mentz, Brutus, Montezuma, Sennett, Springport Water District 2, and the Villages of Port Byron, Weedsport and Cayuga.
Confirmed HABs continue to proliferate on Owasco Lake, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation's tracking map. As of Friday afternoon, 10 new blooms have been confirmed since Aug. 22, six of them classified as "large localized" and four as "small localized." Most are on or just off the lake's eastern shoreline, although there is one at the southern end of the lake on the west shoreline.
The Cayuga County Health Department advises residents to avoid all contact with HABs because they can lead to numerous health issues. Don't boat, fish, swim or wade in areas with blooms. You shouldn't eat fish caught in areas with blooms, either.
Signs of HABs include water that is discolored with a paint-like or filmy appearance, or if there is floating scum present.
The health department said that suspected HABs should be reported through the state Department of Environmental Conservation tracking map.
People who believe that they or their pets are experiencing symptoms such as diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, irritation of the skin, eyes, or respiratory system due to exposure to a harmful bloom are advised to contact a health care provider or veterinarian.
