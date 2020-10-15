Auburn, Owasco officials set to vote on new watershed rules

The Auburn City Council and Owasco Town Board are set to come together later this month for a special joint meeting on adopting new Owasco Lake Watershed rules and regulations that have been years in development.

The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, in council chambers of Memorial City Hall, 24 South St., Auburn. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person participation will limited to "members of the respective boards and committee involved with the two-year process of drafting the final proposed document of the new Watershed Rules and Regulations of the Owasco Lake Watershed," a news release said.

In order to update enforceable directives for protecting the lake for the first time since 1984, the Cayuga County Department of Planning and Economic Development started working on these regulations with the Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council in 2017. The first draft of the rewritten rules was released to the public in spring 2019. Members of the public made comments about that draft at meetings held that May.

