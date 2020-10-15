Auburn, Owasco officials set to vote on new watershed rules

The Auburn City Council and Owasco Town Board are set to come together later this month for a special joint meeting on adopting new Owasco Lake Watershed rules and regulations that have been years in development.
The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, in council chambers of Memorial City Hall, 24 South St., Auburn. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person participation will limited to "members of the respective boards and committee involved with the two-year process of drafting the final proposed document of the new Watershed Rules and Regulations of the Owasco Lake Watershed," a news release said.
In order to update enforceable directives for protecting the lake for the first time since 1984, the Cayuga County Department of Planning and Economic Development started working on these regulations with the Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council in 2017. The first draft of the rewritten rules was released to the public in spring 2019. Members of the public made comments about that draft at meetings held that May.
Support Local Journalism
The agenda for the meeting includes a public-to-be-heard session, a presentation of the final proposal and votes by each elected body. The final proposal can be read at www.AuburnNY.gov/watershedrules.
The public will be able to participate meeting through teleconference. People interested can register by 4 p.m. that day through AuburnNY.gov/10292020. Members of the public without internet access can reach Auburn City Clerk Chuck Mason at (315) 255-4101 for information on registering for the teleconference. People will also be able to livestream it through www.AuburnNY.GOV/livestream.
Those with questions, including requests for paper copies of the proposed rules, can contact Mason at (315) 255-4101 or cmason@auburnny.gov or Owasco Town Clerk Tammy Flaherty by (315) 253-9021 ext. 301 or tflaherty@owascony.gov.
Owasco and Auburn, which both draw public water supplies from Owasco Lake that is used by their residents and residents in several other municipalities, are the official purveyors of the water body. If they approve the new rules and regulations, the document will be sent to the state Department of Health with a request to amend public health law as the rules suggest.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.