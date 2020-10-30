Auburn parent hopes remote learning dispute with school district helps others

An Auburn parent hopes that his dialogue with the city school district about his children's remote education sets a helpful precedent for others.
Jeffrey Emmette, father of two children in the Auburn Enlarged City School District, currently has them learning online from Eagle Rock, Missouri. Tyler Bacon-Emmette, 7, is a second grader at William H. Seward Elementary, and Aiden Bacon-Emmette, 9, is a fourth grader at Herman Avenue Elementary. (Aiden was moved to Herman Avenue this year due to his individualized education program.) Also with them in Missouri is Emmette's third son, Gabriel, 4, who's not yet in school. Emmette, a single father, adopted the three boys in 2018.
He took his children to Missouri before the start of the school year to vacation in a house owned by his aunt and uncle, he told The Citizen on Thursday. That's because the climate is warmer and the population is lower, which he believes makes them safer from the COVID-19 pandemic than they would be in Cayuga County, where there has recently been a spike in cases.
However, on Oct. 15, the Auburn district told Emmette that Tyler and Aiden would be "exited" from their schools in a week. In an email Emmette shared with The Citizen, Assistant Superintendent for Student Services Camille M. Johnson told him the district had determined his family were no longer residents of Auburn based on mail returned from his home and the fact he was renting it on Airbnb. Citing board of education policy, Johnson said Tyler and Aiden were therefore no longer entitled to a district education despite participating in remote learning as permitted by the state during COVID-19.
"They are no longer residents as you are residing in the State of Missouri," Johnson wrote. "Renting out your home is contrary to an intent to return to Auburn, NY in the near future."
The email came as a surprise to Emmette, he said, as he explained to the district before the school year began that he plans to return to Auburn with his children when it's safe. He has also, with the knowledge of Seward staff, rented his home on Airbnb for short windows of time for years. And Emmette has lived in the city this year for more than the state's residency threshold of 183 days.
As Emmette made these points to the district, he also asked it to explain whether its residency policy, which was last amended in 2013, still applies during a pandemic. But he never received an answer he found satisfactory, he said. District Superintendent Jeffrey Pirozzolo did not respond to The Citizen's requests for comment on the policy's status.
"I'll follow the rules, but you need to tell me what they are," Emmette said. "I'm not trying to live my life by the district. I want to do what's best for the mental and physical well-being of my children."
Meanwhile, Emmette shared his story with Syracuse.com and other media, including his online show "Uncensored Radio." The coverage led many parents in similar situations to contact him, he said.
Then, on Oct. 28, Emmette received a letter from Pirozzolo affirming his family's residency in the district. The recent renewal of his driver's license, with an Auburn address, influenced the decision.
"You have confirmed that you intend to return to the house you own in Auburn, you do not plan to sell your house in Auburn, (and) your house in Auburn is not being rented out in a manner that would be inconsistent with your returning to live there following the conclusion of remote only instruction," Pirozzolo wrote.
The superintendent's letter also sheds some light on the district's application of its residency policy during COVID-19.
"When making a determination as to whether a student, whose family has temporarily relocated, is entitled to continue attending school as a resident, the Commissioner of Education has reviewed factors such as the family's continuing ties to the community and their efforts to return. Nevertheless, a claimed intent to return to an individual's home district has been found to be insufficient to establish residency, absent evidence of substantial progress toward meeting that objective or, at the very least, a concrete and realistic plan for doing so," Pirozzolo wrote. "That said, the unprecedented consequences of the pandemic for social instruction, including the use of remote only learning during the pandemic, makes applying the guidance provided by prior decisions more difficult."
As the spike in COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County continues, Emmette said he has yet to decide when he and his children will return to Auburn.
But he hopes his experience with the school district makes it a little easier for his fellow parents to navigate the complicated landscape of educating a child during a pandemic.
"I hope the districts focus more time supporting parents and especially teachers while we deal with all the uncertainties," he said. "Most are stressed enough trying to make sure children are getting the best education possible. I’m trying to embrace remote learning and use this time to make it memorable for my children."
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.
