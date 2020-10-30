Auburn parent hopes remote learning dispute with school district helps others

"They are no longer residents as you are residing in the State of Missouri," Johnson wrote. "Renting out your home is contrary to an intent to return to Auburn, NY in the near future."

The email came as a surprise to Emmette, he said, as he explained to the district before the school year began that he plans to return to Auburn with his children when it's safe. He has also, with the knowledge of Seward staff, rented his home on Airbnb for short windows of time for years. And Emmette has lived in the city this year for more than the state's residency threshold of 183 days.

As Emmette made these points to the district, he also asked it to explain whether its residency policy, which was last amended in 2013, still applies during a pandemic. But he never received an answer he found satisfactory, he said. District Superintendent Jeffrey Pirozzolo did not respond to The Citizen's requests for comment on the policy's status.

"I'll follow the rules, but you need to tell me what they are," Emmette said. "I'm not trying to live my life by the district. I want to do what's best for the mental and physical well-being of my children."