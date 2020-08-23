Auburn parents frustrated with delayed start to in-person school

While having students home from mid-March to the end of the last school year in June was difficult for everyone, Tumber continued, people understood "this came out of nowhere" and she felt the district and its teachers did their best under the circumstances. She said she and her husband are both self-employed, so suddenly they had to contend with generating income from their home while balancing the education of their children. Though that was stressful, Tumber said her hours are flexible but acknowledged not everyone is so fortunate.

Heading into September, Tumber anticipated the district starting off the year with a hybrid model without immediately returning to the all-remote format.

"At this point in time, nobody knows who there teachers are, nobody knows who's in their classroom, and we're going to basically going to go to school, pick up a laptop with a (wi-fi) hotspot and set it up at our dining room table. I think that's a majority of our community," she said. "Not ideal for (how) I wanted to see my kids go back to school."

Noting that she supports the hybrid model amid the pandemic and she understands the importance of the health and safety protocols involved, Tumber said she and other families believed until recently the district would move forward with utilizing both online and in-person instruction at the fall's start.