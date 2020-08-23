Auburn parents frustrated with delayed start to in-person school

For three months last spring, Michelle Tumber saw her children sitting in front of laptops without in-person interaction from their teachers or classmates. Now, Tumber is disappointed they are poised to begin the new school year the same way.
Tumber's issues over having her four children in the Auburn Enlarged City School District start school learning remotely reflects the concerns of many district parents unhappy with the district's recent decision to have most students receive instruction only online once classes start in early September.
The district last week announced a phased-in approach to reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic after previously saying school would resume on a hybrid model that combined two days of in-person school with three days of remote learning.
Auburn Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo spoke about the district's strategy at a board of education workshop Aug. 18. The school year would begin all-online for nearly every student, and grades would get phased in over the following weeks. The district says the phased-in implementation will allow students and staff to get more comfortable with and familiarize themselves with the hybrid strategy, which he added "makes up the majority of the instructional model for the 2020-2021 school year."
From Sept. 10 through Sept. 24, special education and pre-school students will attend school in-person, and students in outside programs will attend based on that program's schedule. All other students will be online only. On Sept. 28, students in kindergarten through second grade, seventh grade, and 11th and 12 grades will switch to the hybrid schedule, while the remaining students stay fully online. A final transition to hybrid will take place Oct. 13 for the rest of the students.
For Tumber, news of the delay for in-person learning was disappointing. In order to allow district parents to communicate about this issue and make sure she wasn't the only person who was bothered by the district's decision, she created the "Auburn Parents for In School Teaching" group on Facebook.
Over 450 people joined less than 24 hours after she started the group the morning of Aug. 19. As of Friday afternoon, its ranks had grown to more than 560, with barrages of posts popping up daily from people concerned about the phased-in plan.
Although she doesn't agree with it, Tumber said she understands why Pirozzolo wants to go in the phase-in direction and believes he and the board are doing their best. But a remote start will make it difficult for students to form any relationships, she said.
"I think it's very difficult to just present, 'Here's a laptop, let's get started,' and it also puts a lot of pressure on parents to have to figure how to navigate that," she said.
While having students home from mid-March to the end of the last school year in June was difficult for everyone, Tumber continued, people understood "this came out of nowhere" and she felt the district and its teachers did their best under the circumstances. She said she and her husband are both self-employed, so suddenly they had to contend with generating income from their home while balancing the education of their children. Though that was stressful, Tumber said her hours are flexible but acknowledged not everyone is so fortunate.
Heading into September, Tumber anticipated the district starting off the year with a hybrid model without immediately returning to the all-remote format.
"At this point in time, nobody knows who there teachers are, nobody knows who's in their classroom, and we're going to basically going to go to school, pick up a laptop with a (wi-fi) hotspot and set it up at our dining room table. I think that's a majority of our community," she said. "Not ideal for (how) I wanted to see my kids go back to school."
Noting that she supports the hybrid model amid the pandemic and she understands the importance of the health and safety protocols involved, Tumber said she and other families believed until recently the district would move forward with utilizing both online and in-person instruction at the fall's start.
Isabelle Wellauer, who has three children in the district, also has concerns with the district's new approach. Considering Cayuga County's low COVID-19 rate, she she believes children and teachers should be able to come back to facilities under the hybrid instruction while maintaining social distancing and wearing masks when necessary.
She said that various local organizations such as summer camps, day care centers, restaurants and bars, have been operating without problems during the outbreak.
"I have personally spoken with many teachers who had hoped to return to teaching in person, truly connecting with their students, catching them up from this last Spring when so much of their education was lost, and simply bringing back some consistency and relational aspects to the schooling of our kids," Wellauer said in an email.
"The longer we normalize remote learning, the more negative long term effects we could expect with regards to the budget and future of our schools and all that they encompass."
Pirozzolo said at an informational reopening meeting to Seward Elementary School families on Aug. that the district received around 800 survey responses supporting online-only education, and an unspecified number of additional families who did not fill out the survey told the district they wanted an online-only option. He said he believes the district received around 2,800 responses and around 800 said they wanted all-online learning. Elementary principals and their teams called multiple families who didn't respond to the survey. He added the district doesn't have the resources in place yet to support both the full-time online and hybrid models.
But Wellauer and many other parents have pointed out that only a portion of the survey results were revealed, and that more parents and students are in favor of returning to school with the hybrid model than those who opted for all all-remote education.
Pirozzolo added that a lot of parents are fearful of sending their children back to school for various reasons.
"For their own children or for compromised immune systems in their houses, living with grandparents or parents that have compromised immune systems, we want to make sure we're doing it the safe way," he said.
He believes the phased-in approach could show some of these families that a hybrid model can be accomplished safely, which might make families more comfortable sending their kids back to school.
Ultimately, the district wants students back in school five days a week, Pirozzolo added, but due to the sheer amount of students in the district and state's reopening guidelines on social distancing and other heath and safety regulations, that currently isn't possible.
The Seward meeting was one of several held last week with families in each of the district's school buildings as part of a mandate from Gov. Andrew Cuomo earlier this month that every district needed at least three informational meetings on their fall reopening plans for parents.
One of the questions Pirozzolo and Amy Mahunik, principal of Seward Elementary School, read from the Zoom chat during the Seward meeting was if one child is symptomatic and their sibling is asymptomatic, if both would need to be quarantined.
Pirozzolo said they didn't have an answer for that, and they would be working "hand-in-hand" with the Cayuga County Health Department on testing, contact tracing and safety and medical questions. Once the district has these answers, they will contact families.
These issues are some of the reasons why the district is looking at being online-only at first, the superintendent said.
"We want to make sure we have all of these answers, we want to make sure we have all the answers to the safety and health questions, so that when we do come back in person that we are running the procedures according to the health department and what is recommended by them," Pirozzolo said.
Upon seeing a question involving larger districts, Pirozzolo said districts around Auburn's size are looking at hybrid models and added "this isn't about infection rate, this is about best instructional practices, making sure that we do it right and making sure people feel safe."
Among this frenzy of questions, perspectives and concerns, parents may be wondering what comes next. The school district's next board of education meeting is 7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 25, at Auburn High School.
Pirozzolo previously said meetings will follow safety guidelines with no more than 50 people. Social distancing will be enforced and face masks must be worn.
Tumber, the parent who started the Facebook group, said she plans to attend the meeting. She is aware of a protest planned at the school before the meeting, but she personally had no interest in protesting.
She just wants the district to know she supports the hybrid approach. She feels it provides "a nice balance to get back" and would prefer it over going 100% online at first.
"People are ready to move forward, and this seems like a little bit of a backslide," Tumber said.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.