Auburn parking garage closed for two weeks, alternative lot available

With the parking garage in downtown Auburn closed for two weeks, the city is providing an alternative, temporary lot for motorists.

Free parking will be provided at lots on Hulbert Street, which is accessible from State Street between Arterial East and Arterial West. There is a crosswalk from Hulbert to Clark Street, allowing pedestrians to cross the Arterial and head toward downtown. It's a six-minute walk from the lots to the center of downtown, the city said.

More than 150 spaces will be available at the alternative lots, which are owned by Community Computer Services. Signs are posted to inform drivers which lots they should use. They should not park in lots reserved for MEDENT employees.

The parking garage will be closed through Sunday, Aug. 7, to allow for the completion of a major rehabilitation project that began last year. The city said the closure is "required to complete the garage renovation."

While the garage is closed, on-street parking spots will be monitored and tickets will be issued to violators. There are two free hours of parking for customers of downtown Auburn businesses, but employees and residents should use long-term options in city lots or the temporary Hulbert Street lots.

"The city of Auburn will not be issuing any refunds for any tickets you may receive due to being displaced by this garage closure," officials said.