Auburn parking garage temporarily going dark for electrical upgrades

The parking garage in downtown Auburn will be temporarily without electricity while work is being done there.

The Auburn city clerk's office said that from Tuesday, June 8, through Thursday, June 10, the elevator, car charging stations and lighting throughout the facility will be out of service.

The power will be off as upgrades are being done to the facility’s electric panels.

Accessible parking will available on the lower level of the garage next to the Exchange Street Plaza.

Work on the garage had been ongoing after a May 2019 fire damaged the facility, and the city announced in March that additional capital investments were planned for the garage, which was built in the 1970s.

Plans for 2021 include improved lighting and upgrading the overall appeal of the building.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0