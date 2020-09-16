Auburn Players to present war-themed show as part of Vietnam tribute

As part of a weekend that will pay tribute to the Vietnam veterans of Cayuga County, the Auburn Players Community Theatre will present an outdoor production with a war theme to begin its season.
The company will perform "Antigone & Letters to Soldiers Lost," a combination of the classic Sophocles play and a reading of letters left at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 18 and 19, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, at the Presbyterian Event & Retreat Center at the Case Mansion, 108 South St., Auburn.
The show is adapted by Al Schnupp and directed by Bob Frame, and features Chris Hess as Creon and Binaifer Dabu as Antigone. Members of the cast read the letters at specific moments throughout the play, creating an experience that shows how survivors deal with the aftermath of war.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, rehearsals for the show started in Zoom meetings. Frame said in a news release that directing a play with social distancing has been a challenge, as his instinct is to create intimate scenes and allow actors to connect.
"We were able to focus on the words," he said. "What they meant and how to say them, as well as character work."
Admission to the show is free and open to the public, but bringing a lawn chair is recommended. Masks should be worn while entering and exiting the area, and social distancing should be followed.
The show takes place in connection with a motorcade celebrating Vietnam veterans at 11 Saturday morning, from Auburn High School to Centerport Aqueduct Park in Weedsport. Then, at the park, a new memorial honoring the county's veterans — including the 29 men who died in the war — will be dedicated.
For more information, visit auburnplayers.org or call (315) 702-7832.
