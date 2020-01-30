Auburn police arrest man accused of stealing donation jar from Mesa Grande

An arrest has been made days after the theft of a donation jar from Mesa Grande Taqueria in Auburn.

The Auburn Police Department received a tip at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday that an individual wearing the same clothing as the suspect was seen entering Walmart. Police detained the suspect and questioned him, according to a news release.

An investigation determined the man, Dublas Hernandez, was the individual who allegedly stole the donation jar from the Genesee Street restaurant. The jar contained about $200 in donations for the St. Baldrick's Foundation. Kelli Scott, a manager at the restaurant, is raising money for a March head-shaving event in Syracuse.

Hernandez has been charged with petit larceny. He was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for petit larceny stemming from a May 2019 incident, police said.

The department thanked the public for assisting in Hernandez's arrest. Anyone with more information about the case is asked to contact Officer AJ Spinelli at (315) 253-3231. Callers may remain anonymous.

